Coronavirus taking heavy toll on California first responders as 45 LAPD employees test positive

Los Angeles police Lt. Jay Hom helps assemble kits consisting of an N95 mask, work gloves and nitrile gloves on March 11, 2020, for field officers to protect themselves from the coronavirus. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The coronavirus is taking a growing toll on police officers, firefighters and other first responders in California, with at least three dying and dozens infected.

The number of Los Angeles Police Department officers and civilian employees testing positive for the coronavirus increased to 45 with at least one employee hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department has a total of 13 firefighters who have tested positive for the virus with one hospitalized, Some of the first infected are beginning to recover. One police officer and two firefighters have been cleared to return to duty. Four members of the command staff of the LAPD tested positive for the virus and all are said to be in the recovering stage.

Fire departments in San Jose and Long Beach have been hit by outbreaks.

