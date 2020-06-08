Coronavirus transmission rate climbing in L.A. County as economy reopens

The coronavirus transmission rate in Los Angeles County is climbing again as the economy reopens.

Officials said the increase in disease transmission largely reflected infections that occurred before the start of demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground by the neck. Floyd died May 25.

The incubation period for the coronavirus infection can generally last as long as two weeks.

Los Angeles County, the California hotbed of the virus with more than 2,600 deaths, has been gradually reopening its economy. A month ago, L.A. County allowed many stores to open for pickup service. In the last week of May, churches and hair salons were allowed to reopen, and officials allowed the resumption of in-store shopping and in-person dining at restaurants.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.