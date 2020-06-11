Coronavirus transmissions keep rising in L.A. County amid reopening, bringing new dangers for hospitals

Coronavirus transmission continues to worsen in Los Angeles County, officials said this week, and that brings risks as the region further reopens.

With higher transmissions, there is a chance that the nation’s most populous county could run out of intensive care unit beds in two to four weeks, officials said Wednesday. The numbers have not reached danger levels yet, but health officials said they are monitoring conditions carefully for any signs of new pressures on hospitals.

The situation comes as L.A. County officials moved forward with plans to reopen broad sectors of the economy beginning Friday, including gyms; sports arenas without live audiences; movie, TV and music production; and hotels for leisure travel. Movie theaters and bars will remain closed in the county for now.

Officials always expected an increase in the number of coronavirus cases as the strictest version of the stay-at-home order was gradually lifted.

