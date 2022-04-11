A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports.

The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the boy and a group of other children were in the water near the Hog Eye Gulch area when he slipped, fell and was swept away. An adult tried to rescue him but ended up needing to be rescued himself.