Ed Winter, the Deputy Los Angeles County Coroner who handled the death investigations into some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, has died at the age of 73.

Winter handled several high-profile death cases during his tenure, including Whitney Houston, Paul Walker, Tom Petty, Brittany Murphy, and most notably, Michael Jackson.

He signed Jackson’s death certificate after Jackson’s doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray, who was supposed to sign it, reportedly fled the hospital. He famously said that Jackson had “enough Propofol in him to put down a rhinoceros or an elephant.”

Winter’s first assignment on his first day on the job was the investigation into the death of Lana Clarkson, who was found to have been murdered by Phil Spector.

Winter retired from his position as Deputy L.A. County Coroner in 2019 after nearly 17 years on the job.