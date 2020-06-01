Correctional health officials hope to test all L.A. County inmates for coronavirus by next week

An inmate is seen at Men’s Central Jail in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug/ Los Angeles Times)

Correctional health officials are aiming to finish testing all inmates held in Los Angeles County jails for the coronavirus by next week.

Correctional Health Services Director Jackie Clark said her staff has already tested more than 10,000 people in custody — some of whom have since been released — and now has about 1,600 inmates left to go. She expects the first full round of testing to be done by June 10.

Inmates still waiting on tests are those being held at the Pitchess Detention Center and in high-security housing at Men’s Central Jail, she said.

“Then we’re going to go back and circle back to people who refused the first time,” Clark said.

Read the full story on LAtimes.com.