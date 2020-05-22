Corruption case against former L.A. County Assessor John Noguez tossed by appellate court

The long-running bribery and corruption case against former Los Angeles County Assessor John Noguez hit another roadblock Friday, when an appellate court ordered the matter dismissed on a technical violation, court records show.

Noguez was first arrested in 2012 and accused of accepting a $185,000 bribe from a tax consultant as part of a scheme to lower the valuations of certain properties in L.A. County, but nearly eight years later the case still had not gone to trial.

Prosecutors have blamed the delays on the sheer amount of evidence at issue and the fact that Noguez and one of his co-defendants, Ramin Salari, changed attorneys, restarting an already lengthy discovery process.

Delays ultimately led to the decision handed down Friday, according to a 10-page ruling issued by California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal.

