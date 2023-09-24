A pedestrian was struck and killed during an apparent street race early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to preliminary reports from the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard around 1:24 a.m. on calls of a victim being hit by a car.

Responding officers found the pedestrian, an unidentified man, on the road.

LAFD paramedics who arrived a short time later declared the man dead at the scene.

A newer blue Chevrolet Corvette – believed to be a 2022 or 2023 model – was possibly racing a white sedan southbound on La Brea when it hit the pedestrian, witnesses told police.

The driver of the Corvette fled the scene in an unknown direction and did not stop to identify themselves or render aid to the victim.

An investigation has been launched and remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.