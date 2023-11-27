Detectives are asking the public for help Monday in their search for a pair of grand theft auto suspects who drove off with a Corvette from Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas earlier this month.

On Nov. 12, two suspects broke a pane of glass on a metal roll-up gate and entered the delivery garage of the dealership located at 24182 Calabasas Road.

Two Corvette burglary suspects are seen in images provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects then got into a midnight blue 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with a “Mercedes of Calabasas” rear paper plate and started it by unknown means, the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

They drove the car through the roll-up gate to exit the dealership, possibly damaging the roof of the vehicle.

The stolen Corvette was spotted the next day at a Burger King in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue in Los Angeles.

A stolen midnight blue 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department released images of the vehicle and the suspects in hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.