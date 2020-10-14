Costa Mesa approves iconic Randy’s Donuts sign for new shop, but size may be an issue

The owner of Randy’s Donuts submitted a proposal for a pole sign that is more aligned with Costa Mesa’s sign ordinance, but some commissioners found it unattractive. (City of Costa Mesa)

The commercial skyline of Costa Mesa’s Harbor Boulevard could soon see an iconic addition, as city officials this week approved plans for a giant Randy’s Donuts sign for a new shop being built south of Baker Street.

The dough is still proofing, however, as the business owner must work out whether he and the city’s planning commissioners can agree on a concept that is large enough to satisfy aesthetic requirements without crumbling the city’s planning and design standards.

Known as a cultural landmark throughout greater Los Angeles, the original Randy’s Donuts sign has stood atop the chain’s inaugural Inglewood location for more than 65 years — its 32-foot height dwarfing the 750-square-foot shop beneath.

The prodigious pastry has appeared in numerous films and been copied and pasted throughout popular culture, including TV’s “The Simpsons,” where it was mashed up with Bob’s Big Boy and unceremoniously renamed Lard Lad.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.