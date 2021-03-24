Costa Mesa celebrates newly completed $11.5-million homeless shelter

Costa Mesa officials celebrate the opening of a new homeless shelter on Airway Avenue in a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 23, 2021. (City of Costa Mesa via Los Angeles Times)

Costa Mesa officials celebrated a civic accomplishment this week, cutting the ribbon on a new bridge shelter that will play a role in helping homeless individuals transition to more stable housing options.

The 72-bed shelter at 3175 Airway Ave. was built inside a warehouse purchased by the city in March 2019 and retrofitted into a 12,285-square-foot space with an intake area, offices, fully equipped commercial kitchen, and living quarters for men and women.

A 14,000-square-foot space remaining in the warehouse is rentable tenant space.

Mayor Katrina Foley joined Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Marr and Council Members Loren Gameros, Arlis Reynolds and Jeff Harlan at Tuesday’s ceremony, which included a tour of the facility and was hosted by City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison.

