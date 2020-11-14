Costa Mesa couple arrested on suspicion of murder after 24-year-old man dies from gunshot wound to head

A Costa Mesa couple was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting a man who was pronounced dead Friday as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

On Nov. 7, around 5:14 a.m., police received a call about a man with a head wound outside a motel on the 2000 block of Harbor Boulevard, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area and found 24-year-old Dakota Hansen unconscious with a head wound, police said. Hansen was taken to a local hospital, where it was determined that he had a gunshot wound to the head. He was put on life support.

No suspects were immediately located but surveillance video showed two “suspicious subjects” and a vehicle at the scene, according to the department.

During an investigation, detectives identified the owner of that vehicle as 34-year-old Nick Ryan Lavey of Costa Mesa.

Lavey and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Kaley Joanne Lippmann, also of Costa Mesa, were contacted by detectives Thursday, who said they matched the description of the suspects.

A search warrant was obtained for Lavey and Lippmann’s residence, where detectives found items they suspected to be related to the crime. Both Lavey and Lippmann where then arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.

On Friday, Hansen was taken off of life support and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Tripp at 714-754-5364 or jtripp@costamesaca.gov, or Sgt. Scott Stafford at 714-754-4933 or sstafford@costamesaca.gov.