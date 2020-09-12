Costa Mesa High football coach Jimmy Nolan’s family involved in deadly car crash

The wife of Costa Mesa High School football coach Jimmy Nolan and three of their children were involved in a deadly traffic crash early Thursday morning in South Carolina, Nolan said in a Facebook post.

Nolan, who was in Southern California at the time of the crash, posted that his youngest daughter, Micki, died, along with the driver of the other vehicle.

Costa Mesa High School football coach Jimmy Nolan and his family are seen in an undated photo. (GoFundMe)

A fatal collision was reported on U.S. 521 in Georgetown County at about 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Two people have been reported dead following the two-vehicle crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Lee added that a 2000 Ford Expedition and a 2010 Cadillac Escalade were both traveling in an eastbound lane, and the driver of the Ford was on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Cadillac and a passenger in the Ford are dead, Lee said.

Editor’s Note: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Nolan family with medical expenses. Another GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Glendora Montgomery Holmes, who was in the other vehicle and died from the crash.