Costa Mesa man charged with hate crime for allegedly beating transgender woman with skateboard

A man who harassed a transgender woman and attacked her with a skateboard in Costa Mesa this week has been charged with a hate crime, prosecutors said Friday.

Johnny Santos Moreno, a 23-year-old Costa Mesa resident, is accused of using a slur disparaging the woman’s gender identity before striking her repeatedly with his skateboard Thursday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Police could not immediately be reached for further details on when and where the assault occurred.

Prosecutors say someone driving by the scene noticed what was happening and called police. Moreno is also accused of using his skateboard to threaten the bystander for reporting the incident to authorities.

Moreno is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a witness, both felonies, with a hate crime enhancement, the DA’s office said.

“No one should have to live in the shadow of fear that they will be targeted and physically attacked because of the way they dress, speak, behave, or who they love,” Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

If convicted on all counts, Moreno could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

Inmate records showed Moreno remained in custody Friday afternoon on $25,000 bail.