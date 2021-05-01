Costa Mesa police break up fight between protesters and attendees of fundraiser for DA Spitzer

Costa Mesa police were called after a fight broke out between protesters and attendees of a political fundraiser for Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer this week, authorities said.

One man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. No arrests were made.

About 10 demonstrators were outside the reception in the 400 block of East 17th Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Costa Mesa police said in a statement. Some of them held signs calling for the release of an anti-racism activist who is jailed on accusations of running her car into supporters of President Trump in Seal Beach, according to video of the incident posted on social media.

Thursday’s altercation touched off when two men exited the event, and a female protester approached one and yelled, “You look like a woman beater,” through a bullhorn, according to the video. The man then spat on her, the profanity-laced video shows.

