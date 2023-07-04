The Costa Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the person or people responsible for a man’s murder late Monday night.

The 38-year-old victim was found lying on the sidewalk near Sterling Alley and Pomona Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

The man was shot multiple times, police say. Officers administered first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived to take him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police officials say the deadly shooting is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward by contacting either Detective Kris Moore at 714-754-4986 or Sergeant Jose Morales at 714-754-4933.