Costa Mesa police shoot suspect who stabbed cashier during robbery at 7-Eleven: Officials

Police shot and wounded a robbery suspect who stabbed a cashier at a 7-Eleven store in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Fairview Road around 4:45 a.m. after getting a call about a fight at the business, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

They arrived to find the violent robbery in progress.

“The male suspect was assaulting the cashier with a knife when the officer involved shooting occurred,” police said in a news release.

The suspect was wounded by the gunfire, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad. He was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital. No details were available on his condition.

The cashier suffered stab wounds during the robbery and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both the cashier and the robbery suspect were only described as being adult men.

No officers were injured during the incident at the business, where police say they recovered a knife.

Because police opened fire, the Orange County District Attorney’s office will handle the investigation.



The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.