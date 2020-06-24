Costa Mesa police to start wearing body cameras after city approves $1 million contract

An LAPD officer demonstrates the use of a body camera in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

Officers in the Costa Mesa Police Department will begin wearing body cameras able to record audio and video footage of traffic stops, arrests and interactions with the public, now that City Council members have approved spending nearly $1 million on a cloud-based monitoring system.

The move puts Costa Mesa in line with other Orange County cities where such cameras are already in use. In recent years, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana and Fullerton have adopted officer-worn camera programs. In Irvine, the City Council was set to hear a similar proposal Tuesday evening.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies have been wearing the units for more than a year.

Costa Mesa Police Chief Bryan Glass said a plan to upgrade the department’s aging system — 46 in-car video systems and wearable audio-recording devices for most sworn officers — was underway when demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality broke out in late May.

