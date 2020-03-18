Costa Mesa restaurant offers free toilet paper rolls with $20 takeout order

A toilet paper tower titled “Roll With It” by sandcastle artist Chris Crosson rises on Balboa Island in Newport Beach.(Don Leach / Times Community News)

As restaurants across Orange County shutter their dining areas and offer only takeout or delivery in response to coronavirus isolation measures, one Costa Mesa restaurant is providing a bonus: free toilet paper rolls.

Descanso and its owner, Rob Arellano, announced the promotion on Facebook: one free roll for every $20 spent on takeout orders.

Many restaurants are offering free delivery or discounts, but Arellano’s establishment might be the only one sweetening the deal with an item most can’t find elsewhere right now.

“So far it’s been very well-received,” he said, adding that the promotion is getting some social media buzz.

