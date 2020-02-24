Costa Mesa’s Objection to Coronavirus Quarantine Based on Fear-Mongering, Officials Say

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is evaluating Fairview Developmental Center as a possible location to send people currently quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.(Credit: Los Angeles Times)

State and federal agencies are calling Costa Mesa’s objections to using the Fairview Developmental Center as a coronavirus quarantine site “premature,” “speculation” and lacking a basis for “extraordinary disruption and intervention.”

U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton issued an injunction Friday preventing the transport of anyone infected with or exposed to the COVID-19 virus to any location in Costa Mesa before a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the federal courthouse in Santa Ana.

Federal defendants named in the city’s filing Friday — including the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, Air Force and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — said the city overstepped its bounds by interfering in the agencies’ handling of a public health crisis.

The city also named as defendants the state of California and its Office of Emergency Services and Department of General Services, and the Fairview Developmental Center, which is state-owned.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

33.663844 -117.904743