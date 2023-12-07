Southern California’s next Costco is coming to Camarillo.

A Costco Wholesale is expected to open in late 2024 on West Ventura Boulevard next to Home Depot, according to the Ventura County Star.

The building will be just shy of 170,000 square feet and includes a gas station with 16 pumps.

According to Diana Salazar, the company’s director of real estate development, 215 jobs will be created.

Last year, city officials crowed when the company’s plans were announced.

“The economic development potential Costco brings to Camarillo is phenomenal,” City Manager Greg Ramirez said in a statement, “and we are proud of the work and excellent customer service our staff provides to the business and development community that make deals like this possible.”