Thousands of fans, many of them dressed in their favorite character costumes, hit the Los Angeles Convention Center for the Anime Expo, which was completely sold out on Sunday.

The annual celebration of Japanese pop culture, which is typically held the first weekend of July, includes more than 800 hours of programs and panels.

Fans told KTLA that part of the fun is just being around the energy of others who also love anime.

“I really like anime not only just because I am a graphic design major, but I do also really like the community that anime has brought,” one attendee told KTLA.

An attendee at the L.A. Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 2, 2023. (KTLA)

“The fact that we’re all just people trying to put ourselves in other people’s shoes, it really opens up people to be welcoming and accepting of just basically everyone and all walks of life,” another said.

The Anime Expo runs through July 4.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.