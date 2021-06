To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles City Council voted last year to temporarily stop enforcing a law requiring tents to come down during the daytime in many public areas.

Now, mayoral candidate and City Councilman Joe Buscaino is requesting that the city resumes its ban on the sidewalk encampments from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the economy reopens.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 10, 2021.