Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park on Tuesday presented a motion seeking to regulate oversized vehicles, such as RVs, parked around certain areas like schools, daycare centers, parks and homes.

Westchester resident Venita Wynne has lived near the corner of Flight Avenue and Alvern Circle for nearly a decade and has grown fed up with the number of oversized vehicles parked on her street.

“Had I known this was going to happen in the last two years, I would not have made that move,” she told KTLA.

Wynne explained that the vehicles and their occupants have made the area feel unsafe, leaving the road littered with drug paraphernalia and trash.

“It’s been a mess. It’s been a disaster,” another Westchester resident, Chocez Peterson, said.

Peterson lives nearby and decided to take matters into her own hands, handing out flyers to neighbors, urging them to contact local officials about the problem of the oversized vehicles.

L.A. Councilwoman Traci Park presented a motion seeking to regulate oversized vehicles, such as RVs, parked around certain areas which residents say make them feel unsafe while bringing litter and drugs. (KTLA)

Councilwoman Park said this is the number one complaint received by her office.

In addition to regulating where the oversized vehicles could park, Park’s motion, if approved, would create designated areas where RVs could park and access services like restrooms.

“What we would be hoping to do is put some guardrails around when and if vehicles can be allowed in those locations or it could be a 500-foot perimeter,” Park said. “Those are the nuances we will be working on.”

Devin Gibson owns an RV parked outside Bill Rosendahl Del Rey Park and told KTLA that she cannot afford to move. She says she sympathizes with those who will have to move their vehicles if the measure passes.

“I mean, they’re good people…struggling. It’s expensive. I can hardly survive out here,” she said.

In the meantime, residents in Westchester hope the proposed measure to regulate oversized vehicles is the solution that they’ve been waiting for.