The Pacific Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier is seen displaying the year 2022 during a New Year’s Eve countdown on Dec. 31, 2021. (Pacific Park)

The Santa Monica Pier will once again play host to a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown.

The event, hosted by Pacific Park, will see the pier’s iconic Ferris wheel illiminute with thousands of LED lights to act as the countdown clock to 2023.

The Pacific Wheel, which overlooks Santa Monica State Beach, will be visible from far away as the massive display shows the final moments of 2022.

The Ferris wheel will be lit up using more than 174,000 LED lights that are mounted to the ride’s structure.

The show will begin at 11:30 p.m. with special designs and colorful patterns and the countdown will start one minute before the start of the new year. Each number in the countdown should be easily seen, with a height of about about 90 feet high.

After the countdown ends, the massive display will read “Happy New Year” in more than 16 different languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, German, Japanese and French.

Pacific Park will be closed during the countdown, but the massive screen can be visible from the state beach, Palisades Park or nearby Santa Monica hotels. A livestream can also be found at pacpark.com.

The Santa Monica Pier will be closed at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve, but will reopen at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.