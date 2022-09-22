Los Angeles County health leaders announced on Thursday that face coverings will no longer be recommended on mass transit, at airports and several other locations.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county was aligning with state guidelines on masking as COVID infection and hospitalizations continue to decline across the Southland.

“Given how close the current CDC rate is to 100, we are able to move forward with the changes in indoor masking policies starting tomorrow,” Ferrer said.

Facial coverings will also be optional in places like shelters and jails if there have been no recent outbreaks and the county’s community COVID-19 levels remain low.

“Indoor masking will still be required for those that are within 10 days of a COVID diagnosis or exposure since this is the time when people have the greatest risk of spreading the virus to others,” the public health director said.

Masks are also still required at all health care and long-term care facilities.

Changes in the county masking guidelines go into effect Friday.

However, some local physicians, like Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief medical officer at Dignity Health SoCal, encourage residents to continue to protect themselves from the virus.

“COVID is not going away, right? We are now moving to this endemic phase where it is present in our communities and we are going to see epidemics of it where it blooms and it surges, the same way we see epidemics of the flu every season,” Testa said. “We need to respond appropriately. We know that there’s a certain lethality associated with COVID and when we see these epidemics creep up in our communities, we have to enact all of those measures that we’ve used previously, like putting masks on.”

The state still requires businesses, K-12 schools and other venues to allow anyone who wishes to wear a mask to do so.