L.A. County officials sound alarm on this weekend’s high temperatures

Children play beside a lifeguard tower as sunset approaches at Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach on July 21, 2018. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

With high temperatures expected in parts of Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health is reminding county residents of simple tips to stay safe.

The Los Angeles County health officer has put a heat alert in place, as high temperatures are expected in the West San Fernando Valley, East San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday, according to a release from the department.

High temperatures are also expected in the Antelope Valley through Monday.

People should avoid being outdoors during the hottest portions of the day, officials said, and they should drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

In addition, cars can get very hot, and children and pets should never be left in cars alone.

If someone observes high body temperatures, vomiting, or pale and clammy skin, that could signal heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Call 911 if those symptoms are observed.

Special care should also be paid to those who are most at risk, such as people who are sick, older, pregnant or live alone.

County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis encouraged residents to take care of themselves and those around them.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” Davis said in a written statement.

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Due to COVID-19, face coverings will be required at the cooling centers, and those who are ill are asked to remain home.