A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of narcotics procession and child endangerment after a search warrant was served at an Apple Valley home Tuesday.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department served the warrant at a home in the 19400 block of Saint Timothy Road around 10:10 a.m.

There, they found 128 grams of illegal narcotics — including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine — narcotics paraphernalia, cash and marijuana.

The couple, identified as Omar Coronado and Angela Moreno, both 32, live in the home with their children.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of procession of narcotics for sale and child endangerment. They were booked and later released after posting bail.

No further details about the incident and the arrests have been made public.