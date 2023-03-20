Surveillance video captured the moments a couple out on a date in Koreatown last week were robbed by a man with a semi-automatic handgun, and police believe the suspect may have committed at least one other armed robbery in the area.

The incident happened on Mar. 15, at around 10 p.m. outside Jaragua, a Salvadoran restaurant in the 4400 block of Beverly Boulevard.

Video shows the couple complying and dropping to the ground, while the armed suspect takes their money, debit cards, cellphones and a designer handbag.

“Obviously they were scared, traumatized, can’t walk in the neighborhood,” the owner of Jaragua told KTLA.

The restaurant owner did not want to appear on camera out of concern for his safety.

“My employees this morning, I tried to get the word out to the employees because that’s why I’m here. I’m going to walk them out when they get into their car. And this morning, they’re kind of scared to walk by themselves, even in the parking lot,” he said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that the suspect ran off after the robbery, but about an hour later, they believe the same man robbed another victim in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, about two miles away.

“He was just waiting for whomever was going to come down the sidewalk, going through the parking lot. You know, he was probably waiting for somebody who was not even thinking about that. You’re leaving a restaurant, you just had dinner and you’re not expecting something like that to happen of a sudden,” the restaurant owner said.

Still images from surveillance footage, taken on Mar. 15, 2023, showing a couple being robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot outside a Koreatown restaurant (KTLA)

Police say the suspect, who may strike again, is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, who is around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with black high-top shoes or tactical boots, as well as gray or blue gloves.

“I think we’re all fed up with this,” the owner of Jaragua said. “We used to be a community where you could walk your dog, you could go out with kids, you could go to dinner with your loved ones. We have to do something about it now.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s Olympic Division.