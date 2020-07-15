Couple charged in beating, robbery of 80-year-old man at Lancaster grocery store

Damaris Wade, left, and Tamika White, right, are seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A 22-year-old man and his alleged accomplice were charged Wednesday in a brutal attack at a Lancaster supermarket last week that left the 80-year-old victim in intensive care, prosecutors said.

Damaris Wade, aka Papa Cill, is accused of assaulting Roberto Flores Lopez and stealing his wallet in the restroom of the Superior Grocers at the corner of Avenue J and Challenger Way the morning of July 8. He’s charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and second-degree robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Wade’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Tamika White, is facing one count of acting as an accessory after the fact in helping to conceal the robbery, the DA’s office said. Investigators have said she was at the scene during the assault.

Roberto Flores Lopez is seen in an undated photo shared by his family.

Prosecutors are also seeking sentencing enhancements in the case, saying Wade was previously convicted of burglary in 2016 and White was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in 2014. Wade also faces a special circumstances allegation of causing great bodily injury to a victim over 70 years old.

Lopez’s family says the assailant continued to kick the 80-year-old after he handed over his wallet. He was eventually found bleeding on the floor by someone who later entered the restroom, his son Francisco Ordorico told KTLA.

Lopez suffered multiple broken ribs and facial injuries, according to sheriff’s deputies. An image posted to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for his recovery shows the victim’s face bloodied, with a bandage covering his head and right eye.

As of Sunday, Lopez was still recovering at a hospital.

Family members identified the victim as Roberto Flores Lopez, but court documents show his name as Roberto Lopez Florez.

Wade and White were arrested in the case Saturday, a day after sheriff’s officials identified the pair as suspects and asked the public’s help in tracking them down.

Some in the community pushed for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime; the defendants are Black, while Lopez is Latino. But investigators and prosecutors don’t believe race played a role.

Following the arrests, Lopez’s relatives spoke out on the incident, all wearing shirts that read “Spread love, not hate.” They thanked the Antelope Valley residents for their support and called for unity.

The Sheriff’s Department said Wade’s family members have met with Lopez’s relatives, adding that “both families call for unity within our community.”

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $52,000 of its $55,000 goal.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Wade could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted as charged, while White faces six years in county jail.

Inmate records show both remained behind bars Wednesday, with Wade held on $1.1 million bail and White’s bail set at $100,000.