A San Bernardino County couple faces attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting and assault in Highland early Thursday.

Around 3:15 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 25900 block of Baseline Street, where they found shell casings in the street, confirming a report of shots fired, the department said in a news release.

While deputies were on scene, they learned the unidentified victim had arrived at a local hospital with a laceration to her head after she was struck with a pistol, and her car was also damaged by gunfire.

Investigators identified 30-year-old Redlands resident Anthony Cooper as the suspected assailant.

Cooper was located at the apartment of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Danielle Walker of Highland, and when they searched the unit, deputies found a 9mm pistol, ammunition that matched the shell casings and the clothes he wore during the attack, authorities said.

“Walker aided Cooper in destroying evidence after the crime occurred and allowed him to hide the firearm in her residence,” leading to attempted murder charges for both of them, the release said.

Jail records show that Cooper faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a firearm on a person. He is being held at the Central Detention Center in lieu of $300,000 bail and is due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Thursday.

Jail records show that Walker is no longer in custody, and no information about charges or a court date was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBSD’s Highland Police Station at 909-425-9793. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.