The game may have been an unremarkable one, but two L.A. Galaxy fans made Saturday night one to remember anyway.

During a break in the action, Gio Loyola dropped to a knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Melissa Marie on the field at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“She said YES in sections 137-138,” the L.A. Galaxy posted to social media with a video of the proposal and the celebration afterward, which included Galaxy mascot, Cosmo.

The Galaxy and Real Salt Lake played to a 1-1 draw.