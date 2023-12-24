Couple has jewelry stolen from them in brazen follow-home robbery 

A woman is speaking out after her parents were robbed by a group of thieves who followed them home from a jewelry store.

According to video uploaded to social media by Dr. Priyanka Wali, her parents – Dr. Vijay Wali and Dr. Wali Jyotika – went jewelry shopping on Friday night in Artesia’s Little India neighborhood.

Surveillance footage obtained by Priyanka shows her parents leaving the store in a white Tesla at 6:54 p.m.

A black Honda Odyssey with tinted windows then begins to follow them, according to the video.

Just under an hour later, at 7:47 p.m., Dr. Wali’s parents arrive at their Fullerton home and park in the driveway.

Security video from the home shows the Honda Odyssey still following them as they park; by then the minivan had been joined by another white vehicle that dropped some of the suspects off before driving past the house.

A minute after the couple arrived, one suspect came around the passenger side of the Tesla and stole Dr. Wali Jyotika’s purse, which contained jewelry and ancestral heirlooms, according to Priyanka.

At the same time, another man assaulted Dr. Vijay Wali on the other side of the car while he was trying to protect his wife. Video shows the male suspect throw Dr. Wali against the side of his car and eventually toss him to the ground before taking off.

The value of the stolen items has not been determined.

No suspect descriptions have been released, but according to Priyanka, the thieves were heard speaking Spanish.

The Fullerton Police Department confirmed to KTLA that they are aware of the incident and are actively investigating it, but would not immediately release any more information.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.