Couple sentenced in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old at Rose Bowl parking lot after online dispute

Demetrio Tapia Jr. is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

A couple was sentenced Wednesday in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Miguel Castaneda, 24, of Los Angeles stabbed Demetrio Tapia Jr. to death during a fight in the parking lot and then fled the scene with help from 25-year-old Valentina Rosales on Oct.1, 2018, authorities said.

Castaneda was sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading no contest last month to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Rosales, 25, of Pasadena was sentenced to four years in prison after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of accessory after the fact.

After finding Tapia Jr. in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds, Pasadena Police Department officers found surveillance video that identified Castaneda as a suspect.

He was arrested a day after the killing.

An investigation later determined that the two men had gotten into a dispute online and agreed to meet in Parking Lot K of the Rose Bowl settle the issue, police said.