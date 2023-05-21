Police are seeking a man and a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing and robbery that took place Sunday morning in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on the 8600 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after receiving calls of a man yelling that he had been stabbed and calling for help.

The man was found conscious and breathing, but was suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim told police that he was walking when a man and woman who were armed with a bat a knife attacked him, stole his money, phone and tablet, and fled the scene in a blue Kia Forte.

The suspects were described as a Black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and a white woman with blonde hair, also standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. They were last seen driving south on Sepulveda.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unclear.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and robbery is urged to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.