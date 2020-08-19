Couple sues Children’s Hospital L.A. over freezer destroying stem cell that was son’s ‘lifeline’

A California couple has sued Children’s Hospital Los Angeles over a freezer malfunction that resulted in the loss of blood stem cells from 56 child patients, including their son.

The hospital apologized for the problem a year ago with its cryogenic freezer and said the health of no children was put in jeopardy due to the incident. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of a boy who suffers from a rare cancer.

The lawsuit says the loss of his cells cut off a “lifeline and a safety net.”

The hospital says it is committed to working toward a positive outcome for all involved.