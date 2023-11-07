A couple in West Hollywood is devastated after their dog was stolen from them at gunpoint near their apartment building.

One of the dog’s owners, identified only as Justin, told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that he and his girlfriend were walking their English bulldog named Capone while Justin went to retrieve belongings from his car on Olive Drive around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

That’s when three thieves pulled up, jumped out of a black four-door Jeep and pointed a gun at them.

According to Justin, one of the gunmen told him to “give [him] the dog or [he dies].”

While one thief took Capone to the back of the Jeep, another jumped into Justin’s car and ransacked it, throwing his belongings around. Justin says that all that was stolen was an old security badge, and that a wad of cash in the car was not taken.

The thieves eventually sped off, and while Justin tried to chase after them, they were able to get away.

Capone is a 1-year, 10-month-old English Bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint from a couple in West Hollywood.

The couple have been searching fruitlessly for their pup, driving around the neighborhood in hopes that the thieves just dropped him off somewhere on the streets.

Capone, a tricolor English bulldog, is 1 year and 10 months old and weighs about 50 pounds.

According to his owners, he is the “sweetest, friendliest dog you will ever meet.”

Authorities are investigating, but they told the couple that all they can currently do is wait for detectives to get back to them.