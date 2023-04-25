A woman and her boyfriend who were convicted last month of torturing and killing the woman’s 10-year-old son are expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

The couple, 33-year-old Heather Maxine Barron and 37-year-old Kareem Ernesto Leiva, could receive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The office of former District Attorney Jackie Lacey initially sought the death penalty for the couple, but current District Attorney George Gascón’s office decided against it.

The pair was convicted last month of first-degree murder and torture in the killing Anthony Avalos, who died June 21, 2018. The conviction was handed down by a judge, as the pair waived their right to a jury trial.

Prosecutors say Avalos was tortured for at least five days before he was found unresponsive in his family’s apartment in Lancaster on June 20, 2018.

That torture included pouring hot sauce on Avalos’ face and mouth, beating him repeatedly with a cord and belt, holding him upside down before dropping him on his head multiple times and forcing the other children in the apartment to hurt him, among other abuses, according to court records.

Avalos’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, among other factors, Dr. Juan Carrillo testified, according to the Antelope Valley Press.

He had come out as gay in the weeks before his death, according to Brandon Nichols, the then-deputy director and current director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.