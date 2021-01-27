COVID-19 cases among L.A. firefighters see ‘sharp decline’ as crews get vaccinated

The number of Los Angeles firefighters testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped significantly since the city fire agency began offering its members vaccinations, Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a memo to firefighters this week.

Terrazas, in a memo dated Tuesday and posted on the department’s internal website, said the LAFD has seen a “sharp decline” in cases since firefighters started getting the shots on Dec. 28.

A chart included with the memo shows that the LAFD was averaging more than 15 new cases per day before the vaccination program. The number soon plummeted. In the most recent week, the department has averaged fewer than five new cases per day.

“We are continuing to strongly encourage our sworn members to get the COVID vaccine and are offering it multiple times per week indefinitely,” Terrazas told The Times on Wednesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.