COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rebound in O.C., other SoCal suburbs

People walk at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in a parking lot for Disneyland Resort on Jan. 13, 2021 in Anaheim. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

COVID-19 is rebounding across Southern California, swelling the numbers of infections and hospitalizations and prompting fresh calls for residents to get vaccinated.

While their overall numbers remain relatively low compared with the pandemic’s earlier high-water marks, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties have all seen their daily case averages more than triple over the past two weeks — mirroring a trend in Los Angeles County, data compiled by The Times show.

Fourteen days ago, Orange County was reporting a weekly average of about 48 new cases per day. Now, the figure is 150. During that same time, averages grew in San Diego County from 92 cases per day to 344; in San Bernardino County from 55 cases per day to 215; and in L.A. County from 298 cases per day to 983.

Riverside County publicly updates its case count weekly, but its latest numbers were not available as of early Wednesday afternoon.

