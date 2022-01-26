COVID-19 claims youngest victim yet, a 15-month-old

Nurse D’queda Owens pushes patient Richard Perry out of his room at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2021, as he leaves the hospital.(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

An additional 91 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, the second-highest daily total of the Omicron surge. One of the deaths was a 15-month-old, the youngest child to die of COVID-19.

“This is the youngest resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a stark reminder that the virus can cause devastating outcomes among those most vulnerable, including young children not yet eligible for vaccinations,” the county said in a statement.

No details about the death were released.

“As we mark the two-year anniversary of the first case detected in L.A. County, I send my heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family who suffered the devastating loss of their small child, and to the countless people who have lost a loved one to this pandemic,” Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said in a statement.

