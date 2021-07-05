COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rates worsen for L.A. County’s Black residents while improving for other groups

Coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations are worsening for Los Angeles County’s Black residents, a troubling sign less than a month after California fully reopened its economy.

The coronavirus case rate over a two-week period for Black residents rose 18% between mid-May and mid-June but declined 4% for Latino residents, 6% for white residents and 25% for Asian Americans.

And the hospitalization rate for Black residents — who are less likely than other racial and ethnic groups to be vaccinated — grew by 11% while declining for Asian American residents by 12%, Latino residents by 29% and white residents by 37%.

According to the most recent data, Black residents in L.A. County are roughly three times as likely as white residents to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, to be newly hospitalized with COVID-19 or to die.

