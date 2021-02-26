COVID-19 hospitalizations drop across L.A. County while MIS-C cases climb

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are at their lowest point since Thanksgiving, authorities said Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday was 1,886, according to state figures released Thursday. Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been falling an average of roughly 5% a day, and on Tuesday, L.A. County tallied 1,988 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the first time the number dipped below 2,000 since Nov. 26.

At the worst point in the pandemic, 8,098 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, a number recorded on Jan. 5.

But whereas the numbers in November were increasing rapidly — COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by as much as 47% in a week in that month — they are now moving in the opposite direction. Since last week, countywide COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 29%, while new daily identified coronavirus cases have dropped by 16%, according to a Times analysis.

