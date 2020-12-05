COVID-19 is ‘greatest threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever faced,’ Garcetti says

Another alarming spike in COVID-19 cases Friday in Los Angeles County prompted officials to sound new alarms about the need to stay home to slow the spread.

“This is the greatest threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever faced,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday evening. “The simple truth is that we know that COVID-19 rapidly spreads and rapidly spreads as a result of our own behavior, but we also know that we can slow that spread by wearing a mask, by washing our hands.”

At a news conference, he said the total death toll in L.A. County, including COVID-19 cases, could top 11,000 this year. More than 7,800 deaths so far this year have been attributed to COVID in the county, according to The Times tracker.

County officials urged people to avoid holiday travel and follow safety rules.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.