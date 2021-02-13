COVID-19 vaccine given to teachers at upscale private North Hollywood school violated rules, L.A. County says

This file photo shows syringes filled with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Northridge Hospital Medical Center violated county rules when it provided COVID-19 immunizations to teachers and other staff at the private Wesley School in North Hollywood and elsewhere, county officials said this week.

The hospital has acknowledged the mistake and said it would not be repeated, but the episode raised concerns anew about equitable distribution of the potentially lifesaving vaccine, which remains in short supply.

The untimely inoculations came to light largely as a result of candor from the school administration, which sought to reassure parents that staff faced little risk from exposure to the coronavirus as the school gradually reopened for in-person services to students.

“We wanted to share that through a special program … all Wesley employees who wanted to be vaccinated were able to take advantage of an offer last week and received their first dose,” the administration wrote in a Tuesday message to its community.

