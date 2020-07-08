COVID-19 surge worsens in L.A. County with new daily high of more than 4,000 cases, higher infection rate reported

A COVID-19 testing associate dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) assists people waiting in line at a testing center at Lincoln Park amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Coronavirus conditions in Los Angeles County continued to deteriorate on Tuesday as officials released numbers that marked another new record for daily new cases and the inflection rate continued to surge.

Officials confirmed 46 more coronavirus-related deaths and 4,015 additional cases Tuesday — the highest number of infections the county has reported in a single day.

That’s largely due to the roughly 2,000 test results that were backlogged from July 2 to July 5.

The seven-day average for the county’s daily positivity rate — those who test positive for the virus — has climbed to 11.6%.

