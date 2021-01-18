COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland Resort to close Tuesday due to forecast of high winds

Vehicles queue up outside the Disneyland Resort parking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The parking lot is located off Katella Avenue and sits southeast of Disneyland. California is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Officials will close the massive COVID-19 vaccination site at the Disneyland Resort Tuesday during what is expected to be a high wind event.

Damaging Santa Ana winds are forecast to blow through Southern California starting Monday evening, and a high wind watch will be in effect through Tuesday in Orange County, according to the National Weather Service.

“Due to high wind warnings issued by the National Weather Service for Orange County, the Disneyland Super POD site will be closed on Tuesday,” the Orange County Heath Care Agency said in a tweet Monday evening.

Appointments made for Tuesday will be “transferred to another day,” and those who had signed up will be notified of their rescheduled appointment through Othena.com, officials said.

The super site opened less than a week ago on Jan. 13, and officials hope to vaccinate between 7,500 and 8,000 people a day there.

Vaccination sites in Orange County are now open to residents 65 and older.

Earlier Monday, the city of Anaheim also warned of the strong winds coming to the region.

“We’re used to wind here in Anaheim, but this will likely be stronger than what we usually see,” the city tweeted. Anaheim firefighters will be monitoring areas where high fire danger is likely during strong winds, officials said.

