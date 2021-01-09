COVID-19 vaccine rollout slow to nursing homes, other long-term care facilities

No group has suffered more during the COVID-19 pandemic than staff and residents of nursing homes, where high concentrations of elderly people with serious health problems created the perfect killing ground for the virus.

Still, the effort to vaccinate people in those homes is rolling out at a frustratingly slow pace, according to experts nationwide.

As of Friday, only about 17% of the more than 4 million vaccine doses distributed to long-term care facilities had been injected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Clearly nobody cares if old people die,” said Dr. Michael Wasserman, medical director of the Eisenberg Village nursing home in Reseda and past president of the California Assn. of Long Term Care Medicine, which represents doctors, nurses and others working in nursing homes. “We could get all of these places vaccinated quickly if we approached it the right way.”

