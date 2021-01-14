COVID-19 vaccine rollout to those 65 and older is met with confusion, delays in L.A. County

A nurse administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles.(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The hoped-for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 years and older in Los Angeles County was met with chaos and confusion Thursday with the county saying it could be weeks before that group can be vaccinated.

It was a day of frustration for seniors trying to make appointments. Some were able to schedule them at retailers but it’s unclear whether those will be honored. Calls and emails poured into doctors’ offices and pharmacies, and appointment websites run by retail pharmacies reportedly crashed under the flood of requests.

Now, L.A. County residents over the age of 65 who are looking for a COVID-19 vaccine — and for clarity — will have to get in line.

Vaccine distribution varies by counties, and L.A. is saying healthcare workers and first responders need their shots before senior citizens get vaccinated.

