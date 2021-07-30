COVID-19 vaccines being offered at O.C. Fair as infections rise countywide

Maxim Healthcare Services site manager Karen Hsu, right, with her team at the 2021 O.C. Fair for any walk-up guests who qualify for a vaccine. (Don Leach / L.A. Times Community News )

At the O.C. Fair, it’s time for fun — and COVID-19 vaccinations.

With just 58% of Orange County residents fully inoculated against the coronavirus, health officials are seeking new ways to reach the hesitant and resistant, including hosting a vaccine clinic at the popular annual festival.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday until the fair ends Aug. 15, the Orange County Health Care Agency will offer free vaccinations on a walk-in basis inside the fairground’s Costa Mesa building.

O.C. Fair and Event Center Executive Director Michele Richards said that throughout the pandemic, the site has held food distributions, offered COVID-19 testing and for a time served as one of five county-run vaccination super PODs (points of dispensing). So it just made sense to volunteer some prime fair real estate to the cause.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Going to the Fair? Stop by the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and get vaccinated too! Let’s Slow the Spread! pic.twitter.com/5Lq27KcwTp — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) July 29, 2021

Join the Fun! Get vaccinated at Brookhurst Community Center on Monday 8/2 between 4-7 p.m. & receive 2 free tix to OC Fair, while supplies last. Schedule your appt on https://t.co/1GsAoIxa3j or by calling (714) 834-2000, M-F between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk-ins are also welcome. pic.twitter.com/1Kc40DTzv3 — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) July 30, 2021