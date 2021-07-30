COVID-19 vaccines being offered at O.C. Fair as infections rise countywide

Maxim Healthcare Services site manager Karen Hsu, right, with her team at the 2021 O.C. Fair for any walk-up guests who qualify for a vaccine. (Don Leach / L.A. Times Community News )

At the O.C. Fair, it’s time for fun — and COVID-19 vaccinations.

With just 58% of Orange County residents fully inoculated against the coronavirus, health officials are seeking new ways to reach the hesitant and resistant, including hosting a vaccine clinic at the popular annual festival.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday until the fair ends Aug. 15, the Orange County Health Care Agency will offer free vaccinations on a walk-in basis inside the fairground’s Costa Mesa building.

O.C. Fair and Event Center Executive Director Michele Richards said that throughout the pandemic, the site has held food distributions, offered COVID-19 testing and for a time served as one of five county-run vaccination super PODs (points of dispensing). So it just made sense to volunteer some prime fair real estate to the cause.

